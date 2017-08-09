EUR/USD outlook shifted to bullish – UOB

EUR/USD outlook shifted to bullish – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group now expect the pair to face strong resistance in the mid-1.2100s.
Key Quotes
“After trading sideways for a week, EUR broke above the top of our expected 1.1820/1.1980 consolidation range as market ignored ECB’s concern on foreign exchange and sent EUR to an overnight high of 1.2059”.
“As highlighted in recent updates, a break out of the expected consolidation range would indicate the start of a directional move. In other words, the outlook for EUR has shifted from neutral to bullish and the immediate target is at 1.2145 (next resistance at 1.2200). 1.2145 is a rather strong level and may not be easy to crack”.
“On the downside, support is at 1.1970 but only a move below 1.1920 (stop-loss level) would indicate that our bullish expectation is wrong. Positioning wise, those looking to buy may like to wait for a dip to 1.1970/75 (with a stop-loss at 1.1920)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.