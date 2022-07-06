EUR/USD oscillates around 1.0260 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales and Fed minutes

Apart from that, the US ISM Services PMI data will be of key importance. As per the market consensus, the economic data will slip to 54.5 from the prior release of 55.9.

In today’s session, the FOMC minutes are critical to watch. As usual, the Fed minutes will display the ideology behind the interest rate decision taken in prior monetary policy meeting. While this time the Fed minutes hold more importance. Fed chair Jerome Powell elevated its interest rate by 75 basis points (bps) for the first time in the past 28 years which states the most hawkish tone and reveals that the inflation ghost is for real. Also, it may provide meaningful guidance for the July meeting.

On Tuesday, the shared currency bulls witnessed a perpendicular fall after violating the crucial support of 1.0365. Accelerating recession fears underpinned the greenback and the risk-perceived currencies went south swiftly. Going forward, the eurozone Retail Sales will remain in focus. A preliminary estimate for the economic data is 5.4% on an annual basis vs. 3.9% reported earlier. Also, the quarterly data is seen higher at 0.4% against the former release of -1.3%.

The EUR/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 1.2055-1.0271 in the Asian session. The asset is witnessing range-bound moves as investors are awaiting the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and the eurozone Retail Sales.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.