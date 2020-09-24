EUR/USD options show strongest bearish bias in 3 months, German IFO eyed

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's risk reversals drop to a three-month low on put demand. 
  • Put options represent right to sell euros at a predetermined rate. 
  • Investors anticipate deeper decline in the common currency. 
  • The bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO to stall the sell-off. 

EUR/USD's options market, which flipped bearish earlier this week, now shows the strongest EUR-negative bias in at least three months. 

One-month EUR/USD risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts on the common currency, fell to -0.30 on Wednesday, the lowest level since June 19, as investors rushed to buy insurance (put options) against weakness in the common currency. 

In other words, investors foresee the euro trading under pressure over the next four weeks. 

EUR/USD hits two-month low

The increased demand for put options, as highlighted by risk reversals, could be attributed to EUR/USD's drop to two-month lows. 

The currency pair fell to 1.1651 on Wednesday, the lowest level since July 27, despite a better-than-expected German Manufacturing PMI. 

EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1660, representing a 2.3% decline on a month-to-date basis. The pair has shed more than 200 pips in the last three days on a broad-based US dollar rally. 

Technical charts indicate scope for a further slide toward 1.15. However, the common currency may find a floor well above 1.15 if the forward-looking German IFO Expectations Index for September, scheduled for release at 08:00 GMT on Thursday, blows past expectations. 

The index is seen rising to 98.00 from August's 97.5. The pair may also take cues from the Business Climate and Current Assessment indices. Later, the focus would shift to the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony, speech by the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, and the US weekly jobless claims data. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1660
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1827
Daily SMA50 1.1776
Daily SMA100 1.1464
Daily SMA200 1.1231
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1719
Previous Daily Low 1.1651
Previous Weekly High 1.1901
Previous Weekly Low 1.1738
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1677
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1693
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1635
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1609
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1567
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1702
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1744
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.177

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

