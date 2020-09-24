EUR/USD options show strongest bearish bias in 3 months, German IFO eyed

- EUR/USD's risk reversals drop to a three-month low on put demand.
- Put options represent right to sell euros at a predetermined rate.
- Investors anticipate deeper decline in the common currency.
- The bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO to stall the sell-off.
EUR/USD's options market, which flipped bearish earlier this week, now shows the strongest EUR-negative bias in at least three months.
One-month EUR/USD risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts on the common currency, fell to -0.30 on Wednesday, the lowest level since June 19, as investors rushed to buy insurance (put options) against weakness in the common currency.
In other words, investors foresee the euro trading under pressure over the next four weeks.
EUR/USD hits two-month low
The increased demand for put options, as highlighted by risk reversals, could be attributed to EUR/USD's drop to two-month lows.
The currency pair fell to 1.1651 on Wednesday, the lowest level since July 27, despite a better-than-expected German Manufacturing PMI.
EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1660, representing a 2.3% decline on a month-to-date basis. The pair has shed more than 200 pips in the last three days on a broad-based US dollar rally.
Technical charts indicate scope for a further slide toward 1.15. However, the common currency may find a floor well above 1.15 if the forward-looking German IFO Expectations Index for September, scheduled for release at 08:00 GMT on Thursday, blows past expectations.
The index is seen rising to 98.00 from August's 97.5. The pair may also take cues from the Business Climate and Current Assessment indices. Later, the focus would shift to the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony, speech by the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, and the US weekly jobless claims data.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1660
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1827
|Daily SMA50
|1.1776
|Daily SMA100
|1.1464
|Daily SMA200
|1.1231
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1719
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1651
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1677
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1693
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1567
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.177
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD options show strongest bearish bias in 3 months, German IFO eyed
EUR/USD's options market shows the strongest EUR-negative bias in at least three months. The pair has shed more than 200 pips in the last three days on a broad-based US dollar rally. The bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO to stall the sell-off
GBP/USD treads water above 1.2700, eyes on Bailey’s speech
GBP/USD looks to extend its overnight consolidation phase above 1.2700 into Europe, having faded the recovery momentum near 1.2775 region. Coronavirus risks, dollar’s demand offset Brexit optimism. Eyes on BOE Bailey’s speech, US Jobless Claims and Powell’s testimony.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: The recovery’s slow lane
The slow improvement in jobless claims is expected to bring filings to the lowest level since their explosion in March heralded the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US. Dollar will benefit from improving average claims figures.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.