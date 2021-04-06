EUR/USD: Option markets stay EUR bullish for seventh day

One-month risk reversals on the Euro (EUR), a gauge of calls to puts, prints seven-day uptrend on the daily basis during the early Tuesday.

This goes hand-in-hand with the EUR/USD recovery moves from the yearly low.

Risk reversals flash the +0.050 level, favoring EUR/USD bulls by the press time, according to data provided by Reuters. The positive reading indicates call options are drawing higher premium (option price) than put or bearish bets.

Technically, the 200-day SMA level around 1.1885 guards the quote’s immediate upside, following the upside break of a downward sloping trend line from February 25 the previous day.