EUR/USD: Option markets stay EUR bullish for seventh day

One-month risk reversals on the Euro (EUR), a gauge of calls to puts, prints seven-day uptrend on the daily basis during the early Tuesday.
This goes hand-in-hand with the EUR/USD recovery moves from the yearly low.
Risk reversals flash the +0.050 level, favoring EUR/USD bulls by the press time, according to data provided by Reuters. The positive reading indicates call options are drawing higher premium (option price) than put or bearish bets.
Technically, the 200-day SMA level around 1.1885 guards the quote’s immediate upside, following the upside break of a downward sloping trend line from February 25 the previous day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
