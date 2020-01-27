Apart from the risk of resumed trade tensions with the US, analysts at CIBC are beginning to see stabilization in major Eurozone economies. According to them, improving sentiment at home and abroad, alongside prospects of fiscal stimulus, should see the euro strengthen this year. They forecast EUR/USD will rise to 1.15 during the second quarter.
Key Quotes:
“Since the start of Q4 2019, we’ve seen the eurozone’s economic surprise index maintain a strong upward trajectory. The gradual easing of global trade tensions have and should continue to provide a disproportionate benefit to German activity. Accordingly, there’s been a moderate improvement in German business sentiment, as LFO expectations appear to be on course to test 2019 highs. Improving corporate and consumer sentiment underlines prospects for the eurozone economy picking up some momentum throughout 2020. However, even if the economy marginally accelerates in Q4 following two consecutive quarters of merely 0.2% GDP growth, base effects could see annual GDP remain unchanged into the end of the year.”
“The ongoing improvement in sentiment indicators and global risk dynamics point towards an extended compression in UST-Bund spreads. German 10-year yields have climbed by more than 50bps over the last four months, and the uptrend appears set to extend towards seven-month highs. That should encourage 10-year spreads to compress towards two-year lows of around 200bps. Those prospects of higher German yields and narrowing spreads are consistent with medium-run inflation expectations reaching six-month highs, in excess of 1.40%.”
“While inflation expectations may currently remain well below the current ECB target threshold, the uptrend should help limit fears of additional stimulus. A diminishing US yield advantage, allied to the move in the 1-year EU cross currency basis swap, supports our view of a gradual appreciation in the euro.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving one step closer to 1.1000
The shared currency remains under pressure amid dismal local data and persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. EUR/USD trading near a daily low of 1.1009.
GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red
The GBP/USD pair has retreated from its daily high of 1.3105 and now trades marginally lower daily basis near 1.3050, amid dollar’s strength, looming BOE and Brexit.
Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt
The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.
WTI: Bears going to town with the coronavirus, fresh lows of $52.18 printed
Oil priced are under pressure, extending a drop from just below the $66 handle at the start of his year to fresh lows at $52.18.
USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety
Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.