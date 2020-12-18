EUR/USD opens up 1.2355, then above 1.2500 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD has seen a decisive break above 1.2155 and analysts at Credit Suisse maintain a core bullish outlook for a resumption of the uptrend to 1.2355 and eventually what is expected to be tougher resistance at 1.2518/98.
Key quotes
“Assuming the EUR/USD pair sees a weekly close above r 1.2145/55, which we see no reason not to, we maintain our core bullish outlook and look for the rally to extend.”
“We look for a move to 1.2292/99 next, ahead of the March ‘measured base objective’ at 1.2355, from which we look or an initial pullback.”
“Big picture, we continue to look for an eventual move to the 1.2414 April 2018 high next and then our core objective from late July at 1.2518/98 – the 2018 high, 38. 2% retracement of the entire 2008/2016 bear market and 61.8% retracement of the fall from 2014 – which we expect to prove a much tougher barrier.”
“Support moves higher to 1.2213 initially, then 1.2191, below which can ease the immediate upside bias, but with the recent intraday lows and 13-day exponential average at 1.2126/16 ideally holding further weakness. A break would warn of a fresh consolidation, with support seen next at 1.2059.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
