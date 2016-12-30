EUR/USD once again rejected near 1.0600 handle ahead of key NFP data

A fresh bout of US Dollar buying seems to have emerged in the last hour, with the EUR/USD pair once facing rejection near 1.0600 handle.

Currently trading around 1.0575 region, today's mixed economic data from Euro-zone failed to attract follow through buying interest and assist the pair to build on to its recent recovery momentum. Heading into the big event risk, traders seemed reluctant to initiate / carry their bullish bets as a positive surprise would reinforce the already well-established strong greenback bullish trend.

Meanwhile on short-term charts, the pair faced rejection near 1.061-15 area for second time in two-weeks and now seems to be forming a double top chart pattern on 4-hourly chart.

Next in focus would be the keenly watched NFP report, which would help investors evaluate possibilities and timing of next Fed rate-hike action and eventually determine the pair's near-term directional move.

Technical levels to watch

A follow through selling pressure might continue to drag the pair further towards its next support near 1.0540 area below which the pair seems vulnerable to head back towards 1.0500 psychological mark. On the upside, 1.0600 handle remains immediate strong resistance, which if conquered could open room for continuation of the pair's near-term recovery trend initially towards 50-day SMA resistance near 1.0670-75 region and eventually beyond 1.0700 handle.

