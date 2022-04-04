EUR/USD on verge of breaking below 21DMA and 1.1000 as calls for EU boycott on Russian energy grow

- EUR/USD looks on the verge of breaking back below its 21DMA and the 1.1000 level.
- Calls for an EU-wide boycott of Russian energy imports have risen as evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine emerges.
- That is weighing on EUR while further hawkish Fed vibes continue to support USD, with EUR/USD bears eyeing 1.0950 support.
EUR/USD reversal lower from last week’s peaks around the 50-Day Moving Average in the upper 1.1100s has continued at the start of this week, with the pair now on the verge of breaking back under 1.1000. A break below this key psychological level, which also coincides with the 21-Day Moving Average at 1.1007, would likely open the door to a test of last Monday’s lows in the 1.0950 area. Below that, there is very little by way of technical support ahead of the annual lows just above 1.0800 and recent fundamental developments support an increasingly bearish outlook for EUR/USD in the short-term.
Over the weekend, as the Ukrainian military recaptured large swathes of territory to the north of Kyiv as the Russians pullback to redeploy more towards the East, Western media outlets have been abuzz reporting on evidence of Russian war crimes. As a result, calls within the EU for a blanket ban on Russian energy imports have once again resurfaced. Most recently, French President Macron was on air calling for a ban on Russian oil and coal imports. As more evidence of war crimes emerge and the pressure to take tougher action build, the downside risks to the euro also grow. After all, a blanket ban on all Russian energy imports would likely thrust the bloc into a deep recession, with the likes of Germany particularly affected.
All the while, the tense geopolitical situation continues to favour inflows in the safe-haven US dollar, which is also benefitting from the backdrop of increasingly hawkish Fed rhetoric. Fed’s John Williams warned that balance sheet reduction could start as soon as May and Fed’s Mary Daly said the case for a 50 bps rate hike in May has grown. Various further Fed policymakers will be making public appearances and talking policy throughout the week and the minutes of the Fed’s most recent, hawkish meeting will be published on Wednesday. That should keep EUR/USD focus on bullish US dollar fundamentals, meaning data like German Industrial Production likely won’t get a whole lot of attention.
EUR/USd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0997
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.1047
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1009
|Daily SMA50
|1.1174
|Daily SMA100
|1.1245
|Daily SMA200
|1.1486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1076
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1028
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1185
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1047
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1073
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
