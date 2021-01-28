EUR/USD: On the defensive as risk aversion overshadows dovish Fed

  • EUR/USD looks to extend Wednesday's drop, as stock markets remain weak. 
  • Risk-off overshadows dovish Fed, boosts demand for the US dollar. 

EUR/USD suffers losses as risk aversion in stock markets overshadows the dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) and keeps the safe-haven US dollar bid.

Down 0.14%, eyes H&S support

The pair is trading near 1.2092 at press time, representing marginal losses on the day, and appears set to challenge the daily chart head-and-shoulders neckline support at 1.2052. 

The US Federal Reserve kept its bond purchase program and benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday and delivered a slightly more dovish message by acknowledging recent moderation in the economic activity and calling for higher inflation, as noted by BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien. 

"The Fed is still a long way from meeting inflation and employment goals," Powell said, adding that the bank will reveal its plans to taper well in advance. 

Even so, the dollar gained ground on Wednesday and is pushing higher at press time. The greenback's resilience to the dovish Fed is likely due to stock market instability. 

The Asian stocks are tracking Wall Street lower. Major US indices fell by 2% on Wednesday on fears hedge funds may liquidate other investments to make up for losses registered in short positions in stocks such GameStop. 

Should the risk aversion worsen, the dollar will likely see stronger across-the-board gains, pushing EUR/USD lower to support at 1.2052. The futures tied to the S&P 500 have erased early gains to trade flat to negative. 

Data-wise, the focus would be on the preliminary German Consumer Price Index for January, scheduled at 13:00 GMT. A big beat on expectations is needed to help the euro score gains amid continued risk aversion. Also, the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product due at 13:30 GMT may inject volatility into markets. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2092
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.2105
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.218
Daily SMA50 1.213
Daily SMA100 1.1952
Daily SMA200 1.1661
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.217
Previous Daily Low 1.2058
Previous Weekly High 1.219
Previous Weekly Low 1.2054
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2101
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2127
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1941
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2164
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2223
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2275

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD: On the defensive as risk aversion overshadows dovish Fed

EUR/USD: On the defensive as risk aversion overshadows dovish Fed

EUR/USD looks to extend Wednesday's drop below 1.2100, as stock markets remain weak. Risk-off overshadows dovish Fed, boosts demand for the US dollar. Data-wise, the focus would be on the preliminary German CPI for January and US Q4 advance GDP release.

