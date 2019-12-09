EUR/USD on road to recovery near 1.1060 ahead of Eurozone Sentix

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD extends bounce amid broad USD retreat, weaker T-yields.
  • Technical set up still favors the bears, with eyes on 1.1000 support.
  • Immediate focus remains on Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data.

EUR/USD is looking to extend the overnight bounce in European trading, as the US dollar retreats across the board in tandem with the US Treasury yields.

Trade tensions continue to dent risk appetite

The spot picked up fresh bids over the last hour, as the renewed jitters on the US-China trade front combined with dismal Chinese trade data dampened the market mood.

Subsequently, the reduced demand for higher-yielding assets such as the Treasury yields dragged the US dollar broadly lower. The USD index corrects Friday’s upbeat US payrolls led upsurge to 97.84, now trading at session lows of 97.63, -0.15% on the day.

Despite the fresh leg higher, the pair risks falling back into the red zone, as the US dollar will likely remain buoyed by stronger US jobs data that pushed back the 2020 Fed rate cut expectations.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde, at her first monetary policy meeting this Thursday, will likely signal at the ECB’s commitment to the recent stimulus package that included a rate cut and the restarting of quantitative easing (QE) program.

In the meantime, markets now await the Eurozone Sentix Investor Sentiment data to confirm if the recovery has legs. Meanwhile, the latest above-forecasts German Trade and Current Account data collaborate to the upbeat tone around the EUR.

EUR/USD Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1062
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1045
Daily SMA50 1.1053
Daily SMA100 1.1068
Daily SMA200 1.1159
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1112
Previous Daily Low 1.104
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1067
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1084
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1029
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0998
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1101
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1142
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1173

 

 

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/UDS dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output. 

Forex Today: US-Sino trade tensions prevail, Boris closer to victory, EUR/USD licking its wounds

Trade talks: President Donald Trump has called on the World Bank to stop lending to China, a move that may aggravate tensions, with only six days to go until Washington is set to slap new tariffs on Beijing. Negotiations continue.

Gold: Sidelined after biggest daily decline in four weeks

Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having registered its biggest single-day decline in four weeks on Friday. China's data may embolden President Trump to take more aggressive measures. 

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range above mid-108.00s

USD/JPY was seen oscillating in a narrow band and consolidated last week’s losses. US-China trade uncertainties continued underpinning the JPY’s safe-haven status. Investors now seemed reluctant ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy update.

