EUR/USD offered below 1.0678 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, noted EUR/USD's stance remains offered while below 1.0678.

Key Quotes

“No change, the market failed to close below 1.0521 last week and has seen a small rebound. We look for the rally to falter ahead of the 20 day ma at 1.0641 and the 1.0678 3 month downtrend. We continue to target recent lows at 1.0352/40”.

“The market will remain directly offered below short term downtrend at 1.0678. Above here lies 1.0820/29, which represents the 50% retracement and the recent February high”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.0559
100.0%79.0%29.0%0304050607080901000
  • 29% Bullish
  • 50% Bearish
  • 21% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.0498
100.0%89.0%24.0%020304050607080901000
  • 24% Bullish
  • 65% Bearish
  • 12% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.0343
100.0%85.0%10.0%01020304050607080901000
  • 10% Bullish
  • 75% Bearish
  • 15% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 