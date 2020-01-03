EUR/USD off weekly lows, still in the red below mid-1.1100s post-German CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD remains under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight session.
  • Slightly hotter-than-expected German CPI figures extended some support to the EUR.
  • Investors now look forward to the US ISM PMI and FOMC minutes for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the 1.1125 region in the last hour, albeit recovered few pips post-German CPI figures.

The pair extended its sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of mid-1.1200s, or five-month tops set on Tuesday and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on the last trading day of the week.

The downfall could be solely attributed to some follow-through long-unwinding trade amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which tends to benefit the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart.

The global flight to safety was further reinforced by an intraday slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept a lid on the attempted USD recovery from six-month lows, albeit did little to ease the bearish pressure surrounding the major.

The shared currency further found support from hotter-than-expected prelim German consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI is anticipated to have risen by 1.5% YoY rate as compared to 1.1% previous and 1.4% expected.

Adding to this, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) also bettered market expectations and came in at 1.5% YoY and 0.6% MoM as compared to the previous month’s reading of 1.2% and -0.8% respectively.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which might produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session on Friday.

The key focus, however, will remain on the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and eventually help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1139
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.1168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.113
Daily SMA50 1.1091
Daily SMA100 1.1063
Daily SMA200 1.1143
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1276
Previous Daily Low 1.1163
Previous Weekly High 1.1189
Previous Weekly Low 1.1069
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1129
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1016
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1242
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1316
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

