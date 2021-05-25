EUR/USD now seen within the 1.2095-1.2245 range – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD is now likely to trade within the 1.2095-1.2245 range in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “Our expectation for EUR to ‘test the strong support at 1.2145’ yesterday was incorrect as it rebounded to 1.2229 during NY session. While upward momentum has not improved by much, there is room for EUR to advance towards the major resistance at 1.2245. Barring a surge in momentum, the next resistance at 1.2265 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 1.2200 followed by 1.2180.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (24 May, spot at 1.2180), we held the view that EUR ‘is likely to trade between 1.2095 and 1.2245’. There is no change in our view for now even though shorter-term momentum has improved slightly. While EUR could move above 1.2245, it has to close above 1.2265 before a sustained advance can be expected.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
