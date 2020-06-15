EUR/USD now seen within 1.1170/1.1380 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group now expect EUR/USD to navigate within the 1.1170/1.1380 range in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that EUR ‘could weaken further to 1.1240’ but held the view that ‘the next support at 1.1200 is unlikely to come into the picture’. Our view was not wrong as EUR dropped to 1.1211 before rebounding quickly. Despite the relatively rapid bounce, the underlying tone remains weak and EUR could dip below 1.1200 from here. However, the next support at 1.1170 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 1.1280 but only a move above 1.1305 would indicate the current mild downward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to the update from last Friday (12 Jun, spot at 1.1280). As highlighted, the recent positive phase has ended and EUR has likely found a short-term top at 1.1422 last week. From here, EUR is expected to trade below the short-term top but for now, any weakness is viewed as part of a 1.1170/1.1380 consolidation range. Looking forward, if EUR register a daily closing below 1.1170, it would indicate the start of a pullback towards 1.1100.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
