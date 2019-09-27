EUR/USD now looks to next support at 1.0870 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested EUR/USD could now target the 1.0870 level in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday the “rapid drop in EUR could test the year-to-date low near 1.0925 first before stabilizing”. While EUR subsequently dipped to 1.0907, there is no sign of stabilization just yet. The immediate risk is still on the downside and a break of the major 1.0900 level could lead to a rapid drop in EUR (next support is at 1.0870). Resistance is at 1.0940 but only a move back above 1.0960 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (26 Sep, spot at 1.0950) “downward momentum has picked up considerably” and that the “risk of a break of the year-to-date low near 1.0925 has increased”. EUR cracked 1.0925 without much difficulty as it dropped to 1.0907 before ending the day on a soft note at 1.0921 (-0.18%). Downward momentum has increased further and EUR is likely ready to challenge the next support at 1.0870. Looking forward, if EUR were to break the relatively strong 1.0870 level, it could continue to move lower to 1.0820. All in, EUR is expected to stay under pressure unless it can move above 1.0990 (‘strong resistance’ was at 1.1010 yesterday). On a shorter-term note, 1.0960 is already quite a strong level”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery from YTD lows of 1.0905, will it last?
The US dollar bulls take a breather heading into the European open, allowing a tepid bounce in EUR/USD from fresh over two-year lows of 1.0905. However, the risks remain skewed to the downside ahead of the key US macro data.
GBP/USD pulls back from 2-week low ahead of Brexit talks, Parliament drama
GBP/USD traders seem to be tired of Brexit/UK political deadlock as the quote bounces off two-week low and holds the higher ground above 1.2300 ahead of the London open. All eyes of UK-EU Brexit negotiators’ meet in Brussels.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Consolidating between key support and resistances
The price of gold is consolidating following failures in the 1530s which have proven again to be a resistance where prices were fiercely rejected. A fresh bullish cycle will open a fresh bullish cycle will be confirmed targetting the 1800s.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.