EUR/USD now looks to FOMC – Danske Bank

By Pablo Piovano

Analyst at Danske Bank Aila Mihr assessed the recent performance of the single currency adding that the next big risk event facing the pair will be today’s FOMC meeting.

Key Quotes

EUR/USD bounced higher yesterday after comments by the Head of the US National Trade Council, Peter Navarro, that Germany was benefiting from a ‘grossly undervalued’ exchange rate, adding to signs that the new administration may be trying to talk its currency down”.

“The cross was up 0.9%, trading just below the 1.08 level, as some broader USD weakness both versus developed and developing countries’ currencies is seen as well”.

“However, with the upcoming FOMC meeting today, we could see the USD recover among signs in the minutes that a rate hike might come sooner than June, as we currently expect”.

 

Sell 61%
Buy 39%
100.0%61.0%060657075808590951000
Avg Sell Price 1.0689
Avg Buy Price 1.0666
Liquidity Distribution
1.01571.06821.10901.01571.06821.1090SellBuy

 