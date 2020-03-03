FX Strategists at UOB Group expect EUR/USD to attempt some consolidation ahead of a probable move to 1.1239.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While our view for a higher EUR was correct, we underestimated the pace and extent of its rally as it surged to a high of 1.1185. The rapid and strong rise over the past few days is severely overbought and further sustained EUR strength is unlikely for today. EUR is more likely to consolidate and trade sideways at these elevated levels. Expected range for today, 1.1100/1.1190.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated yesterday (02 Mar, spot at 1.1040) that that ‘the rapid improvement in momentum suggests a move above 1.1096 would not be surprising and if EUR can register a NY closing above this level, it could continue to advance towards 1.1170’. The scenario was supposed to take a few days to evolve but EUR blast past 1.1096 and cracked 1.1170 with a few hours (overnight high of 1.1185). Now that 1.1170 is breached, the focus has shifted to the late December high of 1.1239. The prospect for a move to this level is not low but EUR is likely to take a breather and consolidate for a couple of days first before making a move towards 1.1239. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level has moved higher to 1.1000 from yesterday’s level of 1.0940.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The ECB joined other central banks in pledging support amid the coronavirus crisis. The G7 conference call is awaited. Eurozone inflation met expectations with 1.2%.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28, recovering. BOE Governor Carney and his successor Bailey will talk with lawmakers later on, ahead of the G7 call on the coronavirus crisis. Brexit talks continue.
Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday
Coordinated coronavirus response: G7 central bankers and finance ministers will hold an emergency call to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis at 12:00 GMT. Recent reports suggest disagreements have emerged,
Gold clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond $1600 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum beyond the $1600 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.