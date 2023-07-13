EUR/USD now looks at 1.1200 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: On Monday (10 Jul), when EUR was trading at a much lower level of 1.0965, we indicated that “rapid increase in momentum is likely to lead to further advance in EUR.” We added, “The level to watch is 1.1010, followed by 1.1050.” In our most recent narrative from Tuesday (11 Jul, spot at 1.1000), we highlighted that “upward momentum remains strong, and if EUR breaks above 1.1050, the next level to aim for is the year-to-date high of 1.1095.” In line with our expectations, EUR rose but we did not quite expect it to jump above both 1.1050 and 1.1095 yesterday (EUR surged to a high of 1.1140 in late NY trade). Needless to say, momentum is still strong, and EUR could rise further to 1.1200, as high as 1.1250. The upside risk is intact as long as EUR stays above 1.1035 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.0930 yesterday).

24-hour view: We expected EUR to “rise further” yesterday and we held the view that “1.1050 could be just within reach.” While our view for EUR to strengthen was correct, we did not expect the manner in which it jumped not only above 1.1050, but also April’s peak of 1.1095 (high has been 1.1140). Not surprisingly, conditions are severely overbought but there appears to be enough ‘residual’ momentum to carry EUR higher. That said, 1.1200 is likely out of reach today (there is another resistance at 1.1170). Support is at 1.1110, followed by 1.1075.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.