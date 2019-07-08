EUR/USD now focused on the 1.1180 region – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD now faces downside bias and targets the 1.1180 zone.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Strong US jobs data sent EUR plummeting to a low of 1.1205. The sharp decline is running too fast, too soon and while a test of 1.1200 would not be surprising, the mid-June low near 1.1180 is not expected to come into the picture for today. On the upside, only a move above 1.1260 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized (minor resistance is at 1.1245)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view last Tuesday (02 Jul, spot at 1.1285) wherein EUR “is in a sideway-trading phase” but we added, “the soft underlying tone suggest the immediate bias is tilted to the downside”. However, the expected ‘solid support’ at 1.1220 (bottom of the expected 1.1220/1.1340 range) did not materialize as EUR crashed to a low of 1.1205 last Friday (05 Jul). Downward momentum has improved even though not by as much as we would like. From here, EUR is expected to trade with a ‘downside bias’ towards the midJune low near 1.1180. A dip below this level is not ruled out but at this stage, the risk for a break of the year’s low at 1.1106 is not high. On the upside, only a move above the strong resistance at 1.1290 would indicate the current downward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
