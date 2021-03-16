EUR/USD now faces extra rangebound – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists now expect EUR/USD to trade within the 1.1840-1.2030 range in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that “the underlying tone still appears to be positive, and we see chance for EUR to test the 1.1990 level”. Our expectation did not materialize as EUR traded between 1.1909 and 1.1967. Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and EUR is likely to trade sideways today, expected to be within a 1.1900/1.1960 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (12 Mar, spot at 1.1985), we highlighted that EUR “could edge higher but 1.2060 is unlikely to come into the picture”. We added, “a break of 1.1900 would indicate the current mild upward pressure has eased”. While 1.1900 is still intact, the build-up in shorter-term momentum appears to have fizzled out. In other words, instead of edging higher, EUR is more likely to trade sideways for now, expected to be between 1.1840 and 1.2030.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
