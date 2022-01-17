“We expect EUR/USD to slide back to 1.12/1.13 in the near term, but for next week, we’d already welcome a stabilisation below 1.1500 as a sign that the bullish push on the pair was temporary.”

“Most of the focus in the week ahead will be on the ECB minutes from the December meeting: a chance to gauge the strength of the hawkish bloc in the policy discussion. Still, any hawkish headline should be filtered by the fact that the Omicron situation in Europe was not as bad when the meeting took place compared to the following weeks.”

“We do not trust the current USD softness, and we are thus inclined to think that EUR/USD is due for a correction rather than another leg higher.”

Will EUR/USD break above 1.1500? Economists at ING think the balance of risks for the pair is still skewed to the downside, primarily on the back of ECB-Fed monetary policy divergence, and a move above 1.1500 in EUR/USD seems unwarranted.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.