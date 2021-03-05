EUR/USD: NFP and stimulus to give the greenback another boost after Powell's powerful impact

EUR/USD has dropped sharply after the Fed's Powell refused to commit to lowering yields, punching the euro to the critical 1.1950 support. America's Nonfarm Payrolls report for February is set to push the pair over the line, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
See: EUR/USD to strengthen with vaccine rollout in the second quarter – CIBC
Key quotes
“Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said that rising US bond yields ‘caught my attention’, triggering a market selloff and a dollar bull run.”
“February's Nonfarm Payrolls report is pointing to an increase of 182,000 jobs in the world's largest economy, a relatively modest pace – which could be lower according to leading indicators.”
“On the medical front, America has hit a pace of two million inoculations per day, increasing the bringing forward the timeline for exiting the crisis. In Congress, Senate Republicans have slowed the process of approving the new version of President Joe Biden's covid relief package by forcing clerks to read it out loud. However, Democrats have united around a modified version and are set to turn the bill into law sometime next week.”
“Euro/dollar is trading close to the critical 1.1950 trough – and has been forming a double-bottom there. It last hit that level in early February, a line which serves as the 2021 trough.”
“Below 1.1950, further support awaits at 1.1930, followed by 1.1880 and 1.1850 – which all played a role in December 2020.”
“Resistance awaits at 1.1990, which was a swing low earlier in the week, and then by 1.2020, a bottom recorded in late February.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends key support near 1.1950 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD trades close to the critical Fibonacci support at 1.1945. Dollar rises, stocks drop as Powell refrains from jawboning yields. A big miss on expectations is needed to apply brakes on the rally in yields and put a floor under the spot.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3900 as reflation fears stay strong ahead of NFP
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback as bears attack weekly low. Powell tried to soothe pairs from Treasury yield rally but situations worsened afterward. EU-UK raw over NI border continues, US-Britain eyes to solve trade problems, MHRA to fast-track vaccines for covid variants.
XAU/USD ticks higher to $1700 neighbourhood, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood assisted gold to recover early lost ground to near nine-month lows. An uptick in the US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and might cap gains. Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.