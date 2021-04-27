EUR/USD: Next key resistance awaits at 1.2245 – Societe Generale

Analysts at Societe Generale offer key technical levels for trading EUR/USD in the coming one to two months.

Key quotes

“EUR/USD has crossed above the daily Ichimoku cloud denoting extension in the ongoing rebound.

The next potential hurdles are at 1.2245 and the January peak of 1.2350.200-DMA at 1.1930 should be near-term support.

Resistance: 1.2210/1.2245, 1.2165, 1.2130.

Support: 1.2020, 1.1990.”