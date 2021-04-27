EUR/USD: Next key resistance awaits at 1.2245 – Societe Generale

Analysts at Societe Generale offer key technical levels for trading EUR/USD in the coming one to two months.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD has crossed above the daily Ichimoku cloud denoting extension in the ongoing rebound.
The next potential hurdles are at 1.2245 and the January peak of 1.2350.200-DMA at 1.1930 should be near-term support.
Resistance: 1.2210/1.2245, 1.2165, 1.2130.
Support: 1.2020, 1.1990.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact
EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle
GBP/USD picks up bids inside a three-day-old symmetrical triangle. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, upbeat RSI keeps buyers hopeful. 1.3150, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also test the momentum traders.
EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact
EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.
Here are some key insights into the Dogecoin speculative mania
Since its early days, crypto markets have gone through various speculative cycles. From Bitcoin to ICOs to meme tokens, traders have rushed in and out of multiple assets as the market and its participants evolve.
Inflation spectre raised in raw materials
Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza.