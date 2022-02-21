EUR/USD has gained traction on improving market mood on Monday. The pair could target 1.1400 next in case the market mood remains upbeat, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
Euro could target 1.1400 if risk-on mood stays intact
“Later in the session, IHS Markit will release the preliminary February Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for the euro area and Germany. The US markets will be closed in observance of Presidents Day, suggesting that geopolitical headlines will continue to impact EUR/USD's action.”
“First resistance is located at 1.1400 (psychological level, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) ahead of 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1480 (static level).”
“On the downside, additional losses toward 1.1300 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be witnessed in case buyers fail to defend the 1.1340/1.1350 area (Fibonacci 38.2%, 200-period SMA and 100-period SMA).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1350 on upbeat mood, EZ PMIs eyed
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.1350, extending the rebound amiid a risk-on mood-led broad US dollar weakness. Market sentiment improves on Biden-Putin summit news, although Russian invasion risks persist. Eurozone PMIs, Fedspeak awaited amid light trading.
GBP/USD bulls take charge above 1.3600 amid optimism for Russian diplomacy
GBP/USD is riding the risk-on-waves on prospects of diplomacy over an invasion of Ukraine. The cable is higher at the start of the week, penetrating into the 1.36 area after moving up from a low of 1.3583 to test the 1.3625 highs. Fed and BoE speakers are scheduled for the week ahead.
Gold revisits sub-$1,900 area as risk appetite improves
Gold remains on the back foot around $1,892, following a fresh run-up to refresh the eight-month high with $1,908. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s hope of Ukraine diplomacy amid fresh chatters over a summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Dogecoin risks further falls as bears initiate takeover
Dogecoin price could be at risk of further decline as the sellers initiate a takeover. DOGE has presented a consolidation pattern and projected a 34% fall toward $0.091 if the canine-themed token slices below a critical level of support.
Stocks at risk of free fall, Biden Putin summit holds some hope?
The Ukraine situation is clearly in a downward spiral, and seems more like an 85% probability of invasion at this point. Equity markets and Euro sit on the edge of a collapse that will be more profound than the market anticipates or is positioned for.