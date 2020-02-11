EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Weakening Euro approaching 2019 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is nearing its lowest point where it traded in 2019. 
  • EUR/USD stays under heavy selling as bears are eying a break below the 1.0871 support.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a weak downtrend below the main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot is sinking to levels not seen since October 2019.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below the downward channel while below the main SMAs. Sellers are looking for a break below the 1.0871 support and target the 1.0848 and 1.0800 levels on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near 1.0927, 1.0950 and 1.1000 figure.
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0927, 1.0950, 1.1000
Support: 1.0871, 1.0848, 1.0800
 
 

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0903
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.0912
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1049
Daily SMA50 1.1096
Daily SMA100 1.107
Daily SMA200 1.1122
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0958
Previous Daily Low 1.0908
Previous Weekly High 1.1089
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0927
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0894
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0876
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0944
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0976
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0994

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD hits fresh 2020 lows Powell, Lagarde repeat known messages

EUR/USD is trading at fresh four-month lows below 1.09 as Fed Chair Powell prepared remarks stated that current policy is appropriate. The ECB's Lagarde is has called on governments to do more.

GBP/USD is rising after UK GDP, ahead of Carney

GBP/USD is rising after UK GDP, ahead of Carney

GBP/USD is trading above 1.29 after UK yearly GDP beat expectations with 1.1%. Fed Chair Powell conveyed a balanced message and BOE Governor Carney is awaited.

Crypto market at ease ahead of next bullish run

Crypto market at ease ahead of next bullish run

Ether enjoying the best beginning of the year among the Top 3. XRP ignores Ripple Ltd selling, but not for long – possible falls ahead. The moving average structure indicates a weak market until the end of February.

XAU/USD bulls still at work in the 1572/74 price zone

XAU/USD bulls still at work in the 1572/74 price zone

Gold is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag. Since then, it has been recovering in the last sessions. The level to beat for sellers is the 1569 support.

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

