EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Is there fuel left in the euro bear tank?

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Following a drop to fresh 2020 lows and a six-day losing streak the euro is stabilizing.
  • A correction up cannot be ruled out as a break of the 2019 low can be premature.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
The euro is trading in a weak bear trend under its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the quote is bouncing from levels not seen since October 2019.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below a descending channel while trading well below its main SMAs. Bears are in control and want to extend the losing streak towards the 1.0900, 1.0888 and 1.0849 support on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, it remains to be seen if the market is ready for a plunge below the 2019 lows after the unusual spike down. If the bulls come back and regain the 1.0917/51 resistance zone the euro can have a bullish reversal towards the 1.0985 level.
 
 
Resistance: 1.0917, 1.0951, 1.0985
Support: 1.0900, 1.0883, 1.0849
 
 

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0912
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1039
Daily SMA50 1.1093
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1121
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0925
Previous Daily Low 1.0891
Previous Weekly High 1.1089
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0912
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0899
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0865
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0933
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0946
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0967

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

