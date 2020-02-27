EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro v-shaped recovery intact post-US GDP, trades near 1.0970 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD bullish reversal from 34-month lows is intact.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.0970 resistance.
  • The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in line with expectations at 2.1 % in the fourth quarter of 2019. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
The euro is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot is reversing up from 34-month lows. The spot broke above the 2019 low located at the 1.0879 level. Freshly released, the preliminary reading of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2019 came in at 2.1% in line with expectations. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.0970 resistance and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The buyers are currently in control suggesting that the market could extend its run towards the 1.1000 figure and the 1.1050 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support can be expected near the 1.0940 and 1.0914 price levels.   
 
 
Resistance: 1.0970, 1.1000, 1.1050
Support: 1.0940, 1.0913, 1.0885
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0964
Today Daily Change 0.0079
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 1.0885
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0912
Daily SMA50 1.1034
Daily SMA100 1.1056
Daily SMA200 1.1101
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0909
Previous Daily Low 1.0855
Previous Weekly High 1.0864
Previous Weekly Low 1.0778
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0876
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0803
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0937
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0965

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

