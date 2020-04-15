EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro tumbles sub-1.0900 on disappointing US Retail Sales

  • EUR/USD is nearing 4-day’s lows as US Retail Sales drop. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0849 support. 

  

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is nearing 4-day lows while trading below the main SMAs on the daily chart. The market seems unable to capitalize on last week’s gains. On the macroeconomic front, US Retail Sales plummet by 8.7% in March.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The fiber is tumbling down while trading below its main SMAs as the market failed to break above the 1.1000 figure. The current weakness can see the quote continuing on its downward trajectory with bears setting their eyes on the 1.0849 support followed by the 1.0770 and 1.0700 levels. On the flip side, resistance can emerge near 1.0875, 1.0929 and 1.0970 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.0875, 1.0929, 1.0970
Support: 1.0849, 1.0770, 1.0700
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0871
Today Daily Change -0.0110
Today Daily Change % -1.00
Today daily open 1.0981
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0894
Daily SMA50 1.0968
Daily SMA100 1.1035
Daily SMA200 1.1059
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0987
Previous Daily Low 1.0904
Previous Weekly High 1.0952
Previous Weekly Low 1.0768
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0955
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1094

 

 

