EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro trading in 6-week’s highs above 1.1000 figure ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI

  • EUR/USD bullish reversal from 34-month lows stays intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1163 resistance.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend while challenging the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) near 1.1000 figure. The spot is reversing up sharply from 34-month lows. The ISM Manufacturing PMI for February will be released at 15:00 GMT.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is spiking to the upside, continuing last week’s bullish move. As the buyers remain in control the market could appreciate further towards the 1.1163, 1.1186 and 1.1221 price levels. Support can be expected near the 1.1093 and 1.1058 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
 
 
Resistance: 1.1163, 1.1186, 1.1221
Support: 1.1093, 1.1058, 1.1035
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1114
Today Daily Change 0.0076
Today Daily Change % 0.69
Today daily open 1.1038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0907
Daily SMA50 1.1031
Daily SMA100 1.1056
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1053
Previous Daily Low 1.0951
Previous Weekly High 1.1053
Previous Weekly Low 1.0805
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1014
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0975
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0912
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0873
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1077
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1179

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD volatile above 1.11 amid coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, the highest since mid-January as coronavirus fears push the US yields lower and the dollar lower. Responses from central banks are eyed. The ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations with 50.1. 

GBP/USD falls off 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Final UK PMIs met expectations.

Forex Today: Potential coordinated coronavirus action cheered, critical US data eyed, Gold glitters again

Markets are trying to recover after fears from the coronavirus outbreak triggered a massive selloff last week. The Federal Reserve's extraordinary message – in which it hinted at cutting rates – on Friday and Monday's similar message from the Bank of Japan are sending stocks higher.

Gold New York: XAU/USD consolidates last Friday’s drop below $1600.00/oz

XAU/USD is in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, last week, the metal pulled down sharply trading off seven-year’s highs. 

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

