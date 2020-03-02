EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro trading in 6-week’s highs above 1.1000 figure ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI

- EUR/USD bullish reversal from 34-month lows stays intact.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1163 resistance.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1114
|Today Daily Change
|0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|1.1038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0907
|Daily SMA50
|1.1031
|Daily SMA100
|1.1056
|Daily SMA200
|1.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1053
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0951
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1053
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0805
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1179
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD volatile above 1.11 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, the highest since mid-January as coronavirus fears push the US yields lower and the dollar lower. Responses from central banks are eyed. The ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations with 50.1.
GBP/USD falls off 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Final UK PMIs met expectations.
Forex Today: Potential coordinated coronavirus action cheered, critical US data eyed, Gold glitters again
Markets are trying to recover after fears from the coronavirus outbreak triggered a massive selloff last week. The Federal Reserve's extraordinary message – in which it hinted at cutting rates – on Friday and Monday's similar message from the Bank of Japan are sending stocks higher.
Gold New York: XAU/USD consolidates last Friday’s drop below $1600.00/oz
XAU/USD is in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, last week, the metal pulled down sharply trading off seven-year’s highs.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.