EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro trading in 5-day’s highs, nearing 1.1000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD retracement up challenges the 1.0978 resistance and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.
  • The next levels of resistance are seen near 1.1012 and 1.1065.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD correction continues for the fourth consecutive day with the spot approaching the 1.1000 handle and the 50 SMA on the daily time frame.  
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.0978 resistance located near the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The momentum in the correction up remains unabated. A break beyond the above-mentioned level should lead to further upside towards the 1.1012 and 1.1065 in the near term. However, as the underlying tone remains bearish a reversal down cannot be ruled out. Support can be expected near the 1.0921, 1.0898 and 1.0852 levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0978, 1.1012, 1.1065
Support: 1.0921, 1.0898, 1.0852
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0957
Today Daily Change 0.0075
Today Daily Change % 0.69
Today daily open 1.0882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1059
Daily SMA50 1.1001
Daily SMA100 1.1048
Daily SMA200 1.1085
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0894
Previous Daily Low 1.0761
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0797
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0712
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0664
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0931
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0979
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD flirts with 1.2000 post-BOE, outrageous US data

GBP/USD flirts with 1.2000 post-BOE, outrageous US data

US unemployment claims soared to 3.28million in the week ended March 20, distorted by the coronavirus crisis. BOE held fire this time. Dollar’s weakness behind the advance.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD resumes advance, nears 1.1000

EUR/USD resumes advance, nears 1.1000

The EUR/USD pair has recovered its bullish poise, hovering around 1.0970 early US session. Wall Street in better shape than its overseas rivals.

EUR/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.

Read more

Gold steadily climbs back closer to 2-week tops, around $1630 region

Gold steadily climbs back closer to 2-week tops, around $1630 region

Gold reversed an early dip to sub-$1600 levels and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1629-30 region during the early North-American session.

Gold News

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures