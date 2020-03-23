EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro off 37-month lows as Fed announces open-ended bond-buying operation

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD bounces off 37-month lows as Fed launches TALF, an open-ended bond-buying scheme.
  • Resistance is seen near 1.0790 and 1.0857 levels.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
After an above-average decline, EUR/USD is bouncing from 37-month lows as the Fed announced TALF, a new aggressive action to confront disruptions. The US dollar index is down across the board on an intraday basis.
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is challenging the 1.0790 resistance as the market is trying to stabilize after the decline in recent sessions. A correction is underway and if the market can find resistance near 1.0790, bulls might lift the market to the 1.0857 resistance. However, since the underlying bias remains strongly bearish for EUR/USD, any pullback up might be limited. On the other hand, support can be seen near the 1.0723 and 1.0667 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
 
Resistance: 1.0790, 1.0857, 1.0900
Support: 1.0723, 1.0667, 1.0500
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0779
Today Daily Change 0.0083
Today Daily Change % 0.78
Today daily open 1.0696
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.107
Daily SMA50 1.1022
Daily SMA100 1.1057
Daily SMA200 1.1091
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0831
Previous Daily Low 1.0638
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0757
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0712
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0612
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0528
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0419
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0806
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0915
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 as market digests Fed’s massive stimulus

EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 as market digests Fed’s massive stimulus

The dollar is on the back-foot as equities try to recover following the US Federal Reserve announcement of its largest-ever stimulus program.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.1650

GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.1650

GBP/USD has risen from the lows to around 1.1650 after the Fed announces unlimited bond-buying. Brits are bracing for further social distancing measures to stop coronavirus.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Bullish bursts in the midst of the dark space

Cryptocurrencies: Bullish bursts in the midst of the dark space

Bitcoin, Ether and XRP show positive signs and step down from the global sell-off. The cliffs of hell are still close, so there might be some selling aimed at shaking off the weak hands. Crypto could begin to move up at the end of this week.

Read more

S&P500: Fed talks and triggers a waterfall of sell position closings

S&P500: Fed talks and triggers a waterfall of sell position closings

The Fed has announced an unlimited Quantitative Easing program to save the country from COVID-19. The technical aspect in the medium term is frightening, with achievable goals at the level of 1700 points.

Read more

WTI: Bears continue to guard $23 mark amid coronavirus crisis

WTI: Bears continue to guard $23 mark amid coronavirus crisis

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains stuck in a $1 tight range so far this Monday, consolidating the recovery from early Asia drop to 20.80 levels.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures