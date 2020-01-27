EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro kicks off the week under selling pressure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD remains under heavy selling pressure below the 1.1038 resistance.
  • Targets to the downside can be located near 1.1000 and 1.0958 price levels.  
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a weak downtrend below the main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is breaking below an ascending trendline which started in October 2019. EUR/USD created a head-and-shoulders formation which is driving the spot towards its lowest point in two months.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is trading in a bear channel below the main SMAs as the sellers are keeping the pressure on the currency pair. The current weakness can see the spot decline towards 1.1000 and 1.0958 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1023
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1133
Daily SMA50 1.1103
Daily SMA100 1.1073
Daily SMA200 1.1132
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1062
Previous Daily Low 1.102
Previous Weekly High 1.1118
Previous Weekly Low 1.102
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1036
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1046
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1053
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1095

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data

EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data

A worse than expected German IFO survey for January and exacerbated fears of a global outbreak of the coronavirus have sent investors in search for safety, weighing on the common currency.

GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100

GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100

The GBP/USD pair retreats after hitting 1.3105, amid scarce demand for high-yielding assets in a risk-averse environment, looming Brexit.

Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt

Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt

The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.

WTI slumps to three-month low near $52 on China coronavirus contagion

WTI slumps to three-month low near $52 on China coronavirus contagion

The selling pressure around WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains unabated so far this Monday, as the price crashed nearly 4% to $52.19 in the last hour, having reached the lowest levels since early October.

USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety

USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety

Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.

