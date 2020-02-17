EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro consolidates losses below 2019 low

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating sideways near 34-month lows as the new week is kicking off.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0826 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a weak downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot remains under pressure near 34-month lows. The quote is trading just below the 2019 lows. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below the downward channel while trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The spot is consolidating sideways while remaining under bearish pressure near 34-month lows. Sellers want a breakdown below the 1.0826 support level to drag the price down to the 1.0800 figure and 1.0756 price levels. Resistances are seen near the 1.0882, 1.0930 and 1.0984 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
Resistance: 1.0882, 1.0930, 1.0984
Support: 1.0826, 1.0800, 1.0756
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0839
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.0837
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0997
Daily SMA50 1.1079
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1115
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0861
Previous Daily Low 1.0827
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0848
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0823
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0808
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0789
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0876
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0891

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

