EUR/USD: New US Covid-19 cases overshadow upbeat economic data

EUR/USD has been edging lower, trading just below the 1.1250 level, as US coronavirus fears outweigh improving data. Today, US jobless claims and COVID-19 statistics are eyed, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“The worrying news from Texas, Florida – and also Beijing which is suffering an outbreak – has outweighed optimism from robust US retail sales figures published earlier this week. Reopening quickly may have helped the economy but it may hit it back.”
“There are over four months until the presidential elections, but some investors fear a clean sweep by Democrats, which would result in more regulation. For now, Trump's rival Joe Biden has a substantial lead in the polls while Republicans are set to hold onto the Senate – a result that would probably please markets.”
“Apart from updated coronavirus statistics, markets will likely react to weekly jobless claims due out later on Thursday. The downside trend is encouraging, yet the high number of claims – set to remain above one million – still shows the damage inflicted by the disease.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2550 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, marginally lower ahead of the BOE, which is projected to expand its QE program. UK PM Johnson meets French President Macron amid Brexit talks.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Forex Today: Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed
The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix.
Gold: Up little around $1728-30 area, bullish bias intact
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range below the $1730 level.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.