EUR/USD: New cycle highs above 1.0930 needed to give a bit more lift – Scotiabank

EUR/USD rebounds from below 1.08. Still, a break past 1.0930 is needed to extend the rise, economists at Scotiabank report.
Key support is 1.0700
“EUR gains have lost some technical momentum on the short-term charts but the underlying trend higher remains intact.”
“Firm gains from below the 1.08 level suggest the undertone remains relatively constructive but new cycle highs (above 1.0930) are needed to give the EUR a bit more lift in the short run and drive gains on through 1.10+.”
“Support is 1.0800/25. Key support is 1.0700.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to daily highs above 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0850 after having declined below 1.0800 earlier in the day. The improving market mood seems to be weighing on the US Dollar and fueling the pair's upside ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.2400
Following a technical correction, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and rose toward 1.2400 on Monday. Ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the positive risk mood seems to be providing a boost to the pair.
Gold reverses direction, advances toward $1,980
Gold price has turned north and climbed to the $1,980 area on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield has declined to 3.5% and erased its earlier gains, helping XAU/USD keep its footing. Eyes on US ISM Manufacturing PMI report.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Three reasons for an upside surprise Premium
Calmer after the storm? Investors have been cheering the lack of bad news from the banking sector – and its outcome for monetary policy, fewer interest rates. This optimism may have reached businesses in the manufacturing sector.