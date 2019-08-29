Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that EUR/USD’s intraday Elliott wave counts remain neutral to negative and attention remains still on the 1.1027 recent low and the base of its down channel at 1.0948.

Key Quotes

“Below here lies the 78.6% retracement at 1.0814. Nearby resistance is the 200 day ma at 1.1278, but key resistance is 1.1339/58, the 2018-2019 down channel and the 55 week ma.”

“A weekly close above this latter level is needed for us to adopt an outright bullish stance. Minor resistance is the near term downtrend at 1.1170.”

“The market will need to regain the 55 week ma and channel at 1.1339/58 to generate upside interest.”