EUR/USD neutral near term, potential test of 1.1660 – UOB

EUR/USD neutral near term, potential test of 1.1660 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group keep the neutral stance on the pair, allowing for a probable visit to the 1.1660 area in the next 1-3 weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hours view: “EUR traded in a range of 1.1719/1.1803 yesterday, slightly wider than our expected 1.1720/1.1790 consolidation range. The daily closing is on the positive side and from here, there is scope for a move higher to test the 1.1820 resistance (the next resistance at 1.1850 is unlikely to be challenged). Support is at 1.1750 followed by 1.1720”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “After 3 consecutive days of losses, EUR rebounded to close higher yesterday. Despite the recovery, the undertone is still weak and as highlighted in the recent updates, only a move back above 1.1850 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized. Until then, there is still scope for a move lower towards 1.1660 (even though a sustained move below this level is not expected)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.