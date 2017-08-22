EUR/USD neutral, keeps the 1.1730/1.1885 range – UOB

EUR/USD neutral, keeps the 1.1730/1.1885 range – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
The pair is seen sticking to the neutral stance for the time being, likely to gravitate within the 1.1730/1.1885 range in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we were of the view that the improved undertone could lead to a stronger EUR, the ease of which the strong 1.1790 resistance was taken out came as a surprise. Despite the pullback from the overnight high of 1.1828, the still positive undertone suggests a test of last week’s peak near 1.1845. This is a rather strong resistance and is unlikely to yield so easily (next resistance is at the 1.1885). Support is at 1.1790 but only a move back below 1.1770 would indicate that the immediate upward pressure has eased”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The ease of which the strong 1.1790 resistance was taken out was surprising. The break of this level has put paid to our anticipation for a deeper pullback in EUR (even though the ‘condition’ for a NY closing below 1.1680 was not met). From here, the outlook for EUR is still viewed as neutral but this pair has likely moved back into a consolidation phase. That said, the immediate bias is for a probe higher towards the top end of the expected 1.1730/1.1885 consolidation range”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.