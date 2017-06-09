EUR/USD neutral/bullish near term – Scotiabank

Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank Shaun Osborne remains neutral/bullish on the pair in the short term.

Key Quotes

“ The broader uptrend in the EUR has slowed somewhat but shows no obvious sign of reversing”.

“Intraday patterns are flat, suggesting a non-committal approach to the market this morning, but the underlying dynamics of the bull trend remain favourable, suggesting the EUR will remain bid on dips (to the upper 1.18s/1.19 area) and that a retest of the 1.1975/00 area may develop in the next day or so”.