EUR/USD neutral/bullish near term – Scotiabank

EUR/USD neutral/bullish near term – ScotiabankBy Pablo Piovano
Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank Shaun Osborne remains neutral/bullish on the pair in the short term.
Key Quotes
“ The broader uptrend in the EUR has slowed somewhat but shows no obvious sign of reversing”.
“Intraday patterns are flat, suggesting a non-committal approach to the market this morning, but the underlying dynamics of the bull trend remain favourable, suggesting the EUR will remain bid on dips (to the upper 1.18s/1.19 area) and that a retest of the 1.1975/00 area may develop in the next day or so”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.