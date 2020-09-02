EUR/USD: Negative Eurozone inflation is cause of concern for the bulls

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD trades near 1.19, having carved out a bearish inverted hammer on Tuesday.
  • Markets may begin pricing additional ECB stimulus, courtest of the sub-zero Eurozone inflation.
  • ECB may jawbone the Euro to stall the currency's ascent.

The negative Eurozone inflation released Tuesday poses downside risks to EUR/USD.  The currency pair is trading in the red near 1.19 as of writing, having faced rejection above 1.20 on Tuesday.

ECB fails to spur inflation

The Eurozone inflation fell into the negative territory in August, with the consumer price index falling 0.2% year-on-year versus July's 0.4% rise.

Economists had anticipated a softening of inflation. However, markets weren't prepared for the sub-zero print.

The European Central Bank has expanded its balance sheet from EUR 4,500 billion to EUR 6,424 billion in the past 5.5-months to help the economy absorb shocks arising from the coronavirus outbreak. Even so, inflation turned negative in August. While the ECB's stimulus is not having the desired result, the central bank's response to persistent disinflation, if any, is likely to be more stimulus. As such, the bid tone around the EUR could weaken in the near-term.

The ECB may also try to talk down the Euro, which has rallied 6% this quarter alone. "The EUR/USD rate does matter. If there are forces moving the euro-dollar rate around, that feeds into our global and European forecasts and that in turn does feed into our monetary policy setting," ECB chief economist Philip Lane said Tuesday evening in an online conference.

The focus will be on the US ADP Employment report for August and Fed's Williams speech on Wednesday. The dollar may face selling pressure, pushing EUR/USD higher to 1.20 if the jobs data prints below estimates, validating Federal Reserve's recent decision to adopt a more relaxed approach to controlling inflation.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1904
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 1.1912
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1838
Daily SMA50 1.1608
Daily SMA100 1.1312
Daily SMA200 1.1173
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2011
Previous Daily Low 1.1901
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1943
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1969
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1832
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1762
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1982
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2051
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2092

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

