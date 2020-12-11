EUR/USD needs to clear some clouds to continue the rise toward 1.22

Euro/dollar's consolidation may be coming to an end as worries about the virus, US stimulus and Brexit are holding the EUR/USD pair back. After two injections of hope – a favorable ECB decision and vaccine approval progress, additional developments are awaited, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“The European Central Bank (ECB) announced a €500 billion expansion of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) as expected, but surprised by extending the program through March 2022. In parallel, the EU finalized the multi-year budget after a compromise with Poland and Hungary. Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, said that the bank is monitoring the exchange rate, but did not offer starker language meant to push the euro lower. Her lack of urgency on the topic also allowed the common currency to rise.”
“The US Food and Drugs Administration recommended approving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The American regulator is considered the global ‘gold standard’ and should accelerate injections worldwide.”
“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel remains reluctant to give his blessing to new stimulus worth around $900 billion. Proposals from a bipartisan group of senators and the Treasury seem stuck in the mud. The safe-haven US dollar may gain further ground if the progress made earlier this week fully stalls.”
“The EU and the UK are preparing for a no-deal Brexit, and that is weighing on the euro. The bloc announced a contingency plan in case deliberations hit the Sunday deadline without a breakthrough. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is a ‘strong possibility’ of leaving on ‘Australian terms’ – a code for no accord.”
“Euro/dollar is set to move to the tune of talks in Brussels and Washington and also to watch US data. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index is set to edge down from 76.9 to 76.5 points in December.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.