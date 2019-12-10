EUR/USD nears 1.1100 as German Dec ZEW Economic Sentiment beats estimates with 10.7

German ZEW Economic Sentiment stands at 10.7 in Dec. vs. 0 expected.

EUR/USD renews session highs and looks to regain the 1.11 handle.

The German ZEW headline numbers for December showed that the Economic Sentiment Index jumped to 10.7 versus 0 expectations and -2.1 last.

While the sub-index Current Conditions figure arrived at -19.9 in December versus -22.3 expected and -24.7 booked previously.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach noted: “At first glance, the renewed substantial increase of the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment may seem surprising. It rests on the hope that German exports and private consumption will develop better than previously thought. This hope results from a higher than expected German foreign trade surplus in October, alongside relatively robust economic growth in the EU in the third quarter and a stable German labor market. The rather unfavourable figures for industrial production and incoming orders for October, however, show that the economy is still quite fragile.”

Meanwhile, the Eurozone ZEW economic sentiment for October stood at +11.2 in December vs. -17.7 expected and -1 last.

The shared currency added a few pips on upbeat German data, with EUR/USD renewing session highs at 1.1080.