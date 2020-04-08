EUR/USD: Near-term target on the upside at 1.0920 – OCBC

The EUR/USD moved higher yesterday, back towards the 1.0900 range as the USD lost traction on positive risk sentiment, Terence Wu from OCBC Bank informs.

“Offers around 1.0920 kept the lid on the EUR/USD pair.”

“Much depends on the longevity of the risk sentiment going forward. We choose not to chase the pair higher for now.”

“1.0920 still the near-term target on the upside.”