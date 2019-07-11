EUR/USD moves to weekly highs near 1.1280 ahead of ECB, US CPI

- EUR/USD extends the post-Powell rebound to 1.1280.
- ECB will publish its minutes later today.
- US CPI will be the salient event later today in the NA session.
Investors have reversed the prevailing pessimism around the single currency following Powell’s testimony on Wednesday, lifting EUR/USD to as high as the 1.1280 region, or weekly highs, where it seems to have lost some momentum.
EUR/USD now looks to ECB, US CPI
Spot has quickly trimmed its weekly losses after Chief J.Powell’s dovish remarks on Wednesday. In fact, Powell reiterated the Fed will act to sustain the expansion, adding that uncertainties around trade and fears around global growth remain a drag on the outlook, all combined with stagnant inflation.
In line with the FOMC minutes, Powell stressed that the case for lower interest rates has now strengthened, amidst rising market expectations of a 25 bps rate cut later this month (insurance cut).
In Euroland, German final June inflation figures tracked by the CPI came in in line with preliminary prints: up 0.3% MoM and 1.6% over the last twelve months. French CPI, instead, surprised to the upside rising 0.3% inter-month and 1.2% YoY (unchaged).
Later in the day, the ECB will publish the minutes of the latest Governing Council meeting and Board member B.Coeure will give a lecture at the SAFE Policy Center in Frankfurt.
What to look for around EUR
The shared currency is breathing some relief after the dovish tone from Fed’s Powell and the FOMC minutes. However, this is seen as a short-live boost against the backdrop of renewed and increasing speculations of another wave of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank in the near term, via interest rate cuts (September?) and the resumption of the QE programme. Also weighing on the currency, the dovish stance from the ECB appears reinforced by the recent appointment of ex-IMF’s C.Lagarde to succeed M.Draghi. On the macro scenario, the slowdown in the region looks unremitting and it also reinforces the current accommodative attitude of the central bank.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.18% at 1.1271 and a break above 1.1283 (21-day SMA) would target 1.1325 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1412 (high Jun.25). On the other hand, the next down barrier lines up at 1.1193 (monthly low Jul.9) followed by 1.1181 (low Jun.18) and finally 1.1106 (2019 low May 23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at high ground amid Powell's testimony, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is trading on high ground below 1.1300 after Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates. He speaks again later today. The ECB minutes are set to be dovish as well.
GBP/USD extends its recovery after Powell, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, extending its gains. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney speaks later and markets also eye the ongoing Conservative contest.
USD/JPY struggles near 108.00 handle, weekly lows
The USD added to the overnight losses led by Powell's dovish comments. Fading safe-haven demand weigh on the JPY and helped limit the downside. Thursday's key focus will be on the latest US consumer inflation figures.
Gold surges to 8-day high on aftershocks of Powell’s Testimony, trade pessimism
While dovish results of the Fed Chair’s Testimony and the FOMC Minutes initially triggered the markets’ run towards Gold, doubts over the US-China trade deal and likely escalation of geopolitical risk between the US and Iran added strength to the bullion.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.