EUR/USD moves to monthly peaks near 1.1140 post-Brexit deal

- EUR/USD records monthly highs near 1.1140.
- The Dollar sheds further ground post-Brexit deal.
- UK-EU clinched a Brexit deal. The DUP still disagrees it seems.
The persistent offered tone around the Greenback is pushing EUR/USD to fresh monthly highs in the vicinity of 1.1140.
EUR/USD up after Brexit deal
The pair climbed to fresh 2-month tops near 1.1140 after UK and EU officials reached a deal in the Brexit negotiations.
The news of a Brexit deal has intensified the upbeat sentiment in he risk-associated assets, all in detriment of the buck, which is navigating the area of multi-week lows around 97.60 when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The pair, in the meantime, has managed to return to levels last seen in late August well above the 1.11 handle. It is worth recalling that the sharp rebound from recent 2019 lows at 1.0879 (October 1st) was exclusively on the back of USD-weakness and optimism over a Brexit deal.
What to look for around EUR
The upside momentum in the pair has extended further north of the critical 55-day SMA and it is now targeting the September’s peak beyond 1.11 the figure. The positive 3-week streak in spot has been sponsored by the persistent offered bias in the Dollar. However, the outlook in Euroland continues to deteriorate and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the longer run. On another front, the Brexit process and its impact on the risk-associated complex is also affecting the price action around the pair while sporadic rumours of German fiscal stimulus also add volatility to the market now and then.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.46% at 1.1122 and faces the next barrier at 1.1139 (monthly high Oct.17) seconded by 1.1163 (high Aug.26) and finally 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the flip side, a break below 1.1049 (21-day SMA) would target 1.0988 (21-day SMA) en route to 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.11 growth and trade concerns
EUR/USD is drifting off the highs and trades below 1.11. Weak US data on Wednesday weighs on the dollar and souring US-Sino relations weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD leaps toward 1.30 as Brexit deal announced
GBP/USD is soaring toward 1.30 as the EU and the UK announce a Brexit deal hours before leaders meet. The DUP is on board. Other currency pairs are also getting carried higher.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops. The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.