EUR/USD moves to daily highs beyond 1.1080

- EUR/USD picks up pace on Friday and tests 1.1086.
- German November flash manufacturing PMI came in at 45.7.
- C.Lagarde said the ECB remains vigilant on its policies.
The shared currency has regained some poise at the end of the week and is now lifting EUR/USD to the area of daily highs in the 1.1075/80 band.
EUR/USD up on weaker dollar, PMIs
After two consecutive daily pullbacks, the pair is now regaining some upside traction on the back of the offered bias surrounding the buck and somewhat positive readings from the initial estimates of PMIs in core Euroland.
In fact, EUR stays bid after French and German flash manufacturing PMIs for the current months came in above estimates, although in the German case, it is still well into the contraction territory. Of note, however, is the downtrend in the Services sector despite they both remain above the 50.0 threshold.
In the meantime, all continues to gyrate around the US-China trade negotiations (or the absence of them) after President Trump recently threatened to impose even higher tariffs.
On another front, and at her speech today, ECB’s C.Lagarde said the region would benefit if other policies step in to help, while she stressed that the bank’s monetary policy will continue to sustain the economy and that the ECB keeps monitoring its policies.
Later in the session, US advanced manufacturing and services PMIs are due seconded by the final print of the U-Mich index.
What to look for around EUR
Spot met strong resistance in the 1.1080/90 band for the time being while it keeps looking to USD-dynamics and headlines from the US-China trade front for direction. On the macro view, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In this regard. Recent manufacturing PMIs appear to have bottomed out, although the deterioration in the services sector seems to have further room to extend.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.01% at 1.1072 and faces the next hurdle at 1.1097 (monthly high Nov.21) followed by 1.1173 (200-day SMA) and finally 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21). On the downside, a break below 1.0989 (monthly low Nov.14) would target 1.0925 (low Sep.3) en route to 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses course and falls amid mixed PMIs, Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 43.8 points, while most other figures missed. ECB President Lagarde has called for maintaining sufficient levels of public investment.
GBP/USD holds onto 1.29 amid election speculation, ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, within familiar ranges. The Conservatives remain in the lead, three weeks ahead of the elections. Preliminary PMIs for November are due out shortly.
USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity
USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy.
Gold: Eyes support at $1,456
On Thursday, the yellow metal closed below $1,466 – the low of the Wednesday's Doji candle – confirming a bearish reversal. Put simply, the corrective bounce from the Nov. 12 low of $1,445 has ended and the bears have regained control.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Modest expectations may be too high, three EUR/USD scenarios
Improvements are all fronts – that is what economists expect from Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Indexes for November. And these projections may be detrimental for the euro. ECB's Lagarde's speech may steal the show.