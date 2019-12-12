EUR/USD moves little post-ECB, focus remains on Lagarde's press conference

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The ECB left its key benchmark interest rates unchanged.
  • The ECB reiterates to keep rates at current or lower levels.
  • Focus on update economic projections, Lagarde's comments.

The shared currency moved little, with the EUR/USD pair holding steady around the 1.1130 region post-ECB announcement.

As was widely expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) maintained status-quo and left interest rates unchanged at its December meeting, the first under the leadership of Christine Lagarde.

In the accompanying rate statement, the ECB reiterated that rates will remain at present or lower levels until inflation outlook robustly converges to a level sufficiently close to, but below 2%.

The pair, however, had a rather muted reaction as investors now look forward to the outcome of the Strategy Review and the latest staff projections for a fresh impetus.

This coupled with Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting press conference – especially in the Q&A session – might further influence the shared currency and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1131
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.1139
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1057
Daily SMA50 1.1063
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1155
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1146
Previous Daily Low 1.107
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1117
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1167
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1195
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1243

 

 

