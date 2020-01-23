- ECB leaves key policy rates unchanged at the January policy meeting.
- Focus remains on the ECB's strategic review and post-meeting presser.
The EUR/USD pair held on to its mildly weaker tone below the 1.1100 round-figure mark and had a rather muted reaction to the latest ECB policy announcement.
As was widely expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to keep the key rates and communication settings unchanged at its monetary policy meeting this Thursday.
The ECB extended its more positive outlook for the region's economy but did little to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the shared currency and move the major.
With the policy announcement out of the way, the key focus will remain on details of the ECB's strategic review – the first assessment of the central bank’s monetary policy in two decades.
This coupled with the ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting press conference will also be looked upon for hints about the policy path ahead and provide some impetus.
Short-term technical outlook
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1091
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1093
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1143
|Daily SMA50
|1.1103
|Daily SMA100
|1.1072
|Daily SMA200
|1.1134
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1099
|Previous Daily Low
|1.107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1134
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
