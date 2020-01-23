EUR/USD moves little, holds below 1.1100 level post-ECB

  • ECB leaves key policy rates unchanged at the January policy meeting.
  • Focus remains on the ECB's strategic review and post-meeting presser.

The EUR/USD pair held on to its mildly weaker tone below the 1.1100 round-figure mark and had a rather muted reaction to the latest ECB policy announcement.

As was widely expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to keep the key rates and communication settings unchanged at its monetary policy meeting this Thursday.

The ECB extended its more positive outlook for the region's economy but did little to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the shared currency and move the major.

With the policy announcement out of the way, the key focus will remain on details of the ECB's strategic review – the first assessment of the central bank’s monetary policy in two decades.

This coupled with the ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting press conference will also be looked upon for hints about the policy path ahead and provide some impetus.

Short-term technical outlook

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1091
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.1093
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1143
Daily SMA50 1.1103
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1134
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1099
Previous Daily Low 1.107
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1081
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1134

 

 

