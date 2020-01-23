ECB leaves key policy rates unchanged at the January policy meeting.

Focus remains on the ECB's strategic review and post-meeting presser.

The EUR/USD pair held on to its mildly weaker tone below the 1.1100 round-figure mark and had a rather muted reaction to the latest ECB policy announcement.

As was widely expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to keep the key rates and communication settings unchanged at its monetary policy meeting this Thursday.

The ECB extended its more positive outlook for the region's economy but did little to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus to the shared currency and move the major.

With the policy announcement out of the way, the key focus will remain on details of the ECB's strategic review – the first assessment of the central bank’s monetary policy in two decades.

This coupled with the ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting press conference will also be looked upon for hints about the policy path ahead and provide some impetus.

