EUR/USD moves away from multi-week low set on Friday, lacks bullish conviction

- EUR/USD attracts some buyers on Monday and snaps a six-day losing streak to a six-week low.
- The upside seems capped in the wake of the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the USD.
- Traders now look forward to the German PPI and the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair gains some positive traction on the first day of a new week and for now, seems to have snapped a six-day losing streak to its lowest level since July 6, around the 1.0845 area touched on Friday. Spot prices, however, lack bullish conviction and remain below the 1.0900 mark through the Asian session, warranting caution before positioning for any meaningful intraday appreciating move.
The US Dollar (USD) kicks off the new week on a subdued note and consolidates its recent gains to its highest level since July 12, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the EUR/USD pair. That said, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer continue to act as a tailwind for the Greenback and hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the major.
The US central bank is anticipated to pause its rate-hiking cycle in September, though the markets have been pricing in one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. The bets were reaffirmed by the latest US CPI report, which showed a moderate rise in consumer prices in July. Adding to this, the US PPI climbed slightly more than expected and suggested that the battle to bring inflation back to the Fed's 2% target is far from being won.
Furthermore, the minutes from the July 25-26 FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation. Meanwhile, the incoming US macro data continues to point to an extremely resilient economy and should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. The outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with looming recession risks, act as a tailwind for the buck and cap the EUR/USD pair.
Apart from this, speculations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will halt its streak of nine consecutive rate hikes in September might further contribute to keeping a lid on the EUR/USD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the crucial Jackson Hole Symposium later this week, where comments by central bankers might infuse significant volatility in the markets. This further warrants some caution for aggressive bulls.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent downtrend witnessed over the past month or so has run its course. Traders now look to the release of the German PPI and Buba Monthly Report, which might influence the shared currency and provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0876
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0969
|Daily SMA50
|1.0978
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.0791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0845
|Previous Weekly High
|1.096
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0919
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
