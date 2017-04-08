EUR/USD: move higher likely to fade ahead of Jackson Hole - Danske Bank

EUR/USD: move higher likely to fade ahead of Jackson Hole - Danske BankBy Matías Salord
The EUR/USD pair is likely to test 1.20 in the next week or two, according to analysts from Danske Bank. They warn that the move is likely to fade ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium.
Key Quotes:
“The combination of lower unemployment and better wage data sent EUR/USD slightly lower on the announcement, as it supports the Fed’s case for announcing ‘quantitative tightening’ (shrinking the balance sheet) in September and raising rates again in December.”
“EUR/USD fell slightly on the NFP announcement. However, the very modest price action shows the market’s eagerness to buy EUR/USD. In our view, we could see a push towards 1.20 over the coming one to two weeks, as momentum is very strong.”
“However, the move is likely to fade ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium on 24-26 August and the ECB meeting on 8 September, with the pressure building on the ECB to raise concerns about the strength of the EUR. The effective EUR is now back to September 2014 levels.”
“Fundamentally, we expect EUR/USD to rise further over the coming 12 months on relative growth and valuations. We forecast EUR/USD at 1.22 in 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.